Nebraska to get new $2.7M technical education center

WEST POINT, Neb. (AP) _ A collaboration between a city and several northeast Nebraska educational institutions has announced plans to build a $2.7 million training facility meant to expand career and technical education in the region.

That Mayor Marlene Johnson signed a memorandum of understanding Monday on behalf of the City of West Point. Other project partners include the Northeast Community College of Norfolk, Wayne State College, the City of Wayne and Educational Service Unit 2.

The proposed 15,000-square-foot (nearly 1,400 square meters) facility will be constructed near the Nielsen Community Center in West Point.

The education center is expected to be ready by fall 2018. Up to six career pathways are anticipated to be available to students at the facility by fall 2019.

Courtesy: The Norfolk Daily News