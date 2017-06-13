Inmate's DNA links him to 4 Omaha rapes

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Pinnacle Bank robbery near 70th and A that happened back in May.More >>
Authorities say 2-year-old and 8-year-old girls have been taken into state custody because they were found locked outside their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.More >>
Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 Tickets. Please see the contest rules by going to www.klkntv.com and click on the Contest button. The entry form is not supported by mobile devices and some versions of Safari. Please use a desktop or laptop.More >>
Corrections Corporal Sarah Murillo (21) was suspended without pay on Friday, June 9th, following an arrest by the Nebraska State Patrol.More >>
Gateway Mall will feel bigger by fall 2017 when it unveils its remodeled and refreshed Center Court.More >>
It will be closed for repairs due to a broken water main.More >>
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is inviting the public to celebrate the completed construction at the Wildcat Hills Nature Center and Shooting Complex during a grand opening Saturday, June 24, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.More >>
A stranger came to one woman’s defense while she was being robbed and assaulted.More >>
It was a deadly weekend on Nebraska roads, with eight fatalities in five crashes spanning from Ogallala to Omaha.More >>
Hot, humid and windy today with a few evening storms possible...More >>
