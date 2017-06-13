Inmate's DNA links him to 4 Omaha rapes

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Authorities say a state-required DNA test for a Nebraska prison inmate links him to four rapes reported more than 10 years ago in Omaha.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says he intends to charge Brandon Weathers with rapes committed in 2002 and 2004. Weathers already is serving 100 to 160 years for raping a 13-year-old child.

In April that more than 70 inmates had refused to provide DNA samples as required by state law. A June 5 court order gave officials authority to use force to obtain Weathers' sample if he again refused. He did, so guards held him down and took a sample from a cheek.

Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol lab connected the sample to the four cases.



