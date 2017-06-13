Portion of North 56th to close June 14th - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Portion of North 56th to close June 14th

Beginning Wednesday, June 14, North 56th Street between "R" and Vine streets will be closed for repairs due to a broken water main.  

The work is expected to be completed in 10 days, but additional time may be necessary to allow new concrete to cure.  

Traffic will be detoured to "R" Street, North Cotner Boulevard, and Vine Street.  Access will be maintained for local residents and businesses in the closure area.

