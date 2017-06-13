Wind turbine collapses in southeast Nebraska

DILLER, Neb. (AP) _ Officials are investigating what caused the collapse of a large wind turbine tower in the Steele Flats Wind Farm in southeastern Nebraska.

The turbine had been standing just southwest of Diller and was part of the $138 million wind farm, developed by Florida-based NextEra Energy Resources.

The wind farm includes 32 wind turbines in southeast Jefferson County and 12 more in southwest Gage County.

NextEra Energy spokesman Bryan Garner says the company is investigating the cause of the collapse.

Garner says the turbine went offline shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday. He says there's no evidence of sabotage and that the manufacturer will be able to help the company look into the cause of the failure.

Picture Credit: Ethan Thorp