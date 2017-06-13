Wind turbine collapses in southeast Nebraska

UPDATE: Lincoln Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the Pinnacle Bank robbery near 70th and A that happened back in May.More >>
The turbine had been standing just southwest of Diller.More >>
Authorities say 2-year-old and 8-year-old girls have been taken into state custody because they were found locked outside their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.More >>
Authorities say a state-required DNA test for a Nebraska prison inmate links him to four rapes reported more than 10 years ago in Omaha.More >>
Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 Tickets. Please see the contest rules by going to www.klkntv.com and click on the Contest button. The entry form is not supported by mobile devices and some versions of Safari. Please use a desktop or laptop.More >>
Spectrum, the company that absorbed Time Warner just last year, is going completely digital.More >>
Authorities say a girl was hospitalized after a boating accident at Lake Maloney in western Nebraska.More >>
Authorities have recovered the body of an Omaha man who'd been reported missing at a lake after going for a cooling swim while fishing with his 8-year-old son.More >>
Corrections Corporal Sarah Murillo (21) was suspended without pay on Friday, June 9th, following an arrest by the Nebraska State Patrol.More >>
Severe storms possible tonight...More >>
