Spectrum rolling out new all-digital plan

Spectrum, the company that absorbed Time Warner just last year, is going completely digital. That means everyone who runs a cable from the wall into their TV will now need a digital receiver box to watch any sort of programming.

"Every customer will need one for every TV set in their house," said Wes Shirley with Spectrum.

Spectrum says the cost will vary depending on the customer, but in general the boxes cost an extra $5 a month, each. They say the new system will free up bandwidth.

"By getting rid of those analog channels and replacing them with a digital signal, it frees up a lot of space so we can offer more channels," Shirley said.

Some customers are worried about the added cost.

"Rates just keep going up, and 'oh, you need this and you need this' and it makes it hard to afford," said Todd Sievers, a Time Warner customer for 27 years who has multiple TVs in his home. "A minimum of five boxes we would need, and depending on the cost, that's going to raise our cable bill."

He says prices were already on the rise before the all-digital roll-out.

"I was really hoping that when Allo came in, Spectrum would start dropping prices," he said.

He added that Allo's not in his neighborhood now, but when they come he's going to evaluate whether it's a better option. Keep in mind, you need a similar box for Allo's fiber optic system too.

Spectrum says they understand change id difficult, and are trying to make it easier by offering things like a free digital receiver for one to five years, depending on the customer and their options.

The full digital roll out will begin in July, and last through August.