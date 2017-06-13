Staying safe on trails this summer

Lincoln bike trails have thawed off from winter weather, now runners and bikers are taking advantage of the sun.

They're not the only ones hitting the trails.

"This is officer Meade out for a jog on the trail today. Here is a safety tip: tell somebody where you are going, take your cell phone, and run with a buddy,” said Officer Meade in a video tweet.

Increased law enforcement on city trails is a part of a summer innovative to keep you and your family safe.

"I think they are being proactive about this,” Becky Harris, Lincoln, said. “I think our police do an amazing job to keep our city safe and I love that they are thinking ahead and keeping the problems to a minimum instead of having to take care of it after there has been issues."

In the past few weeks alone, officers have responded to at least two indecent exposure incidents on the trails.

They also say drinking on the public paths and in parks is a big concern every year.

To stay on top of it, officers assigned to different teams will be out riding and waking on designated trails.

"Sometimes it’s hard to feel safe when you don't know what is going on in your surroundings,” Jamie Olson, Runner, said. When you listen to music and cant hear what's going on, I have to take my head phones out in early morning or late at night to be aware of my surroundings."

It's not only a safety initiative.

Officers say it's about community policing.