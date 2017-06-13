NU BSB: Husker Signee Taken in Fourth Round of MLB Draft

Posted By: Sports

Lincoln – The Nebraska baseball team saw one member of its most recent signing class get drafted on Tuesday, as Des Moines, Iowa, native John Swanda was taken in the fourth round of the MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels.

A product of Theodore Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, Swanda was recently named Iowa’s 2016-17 Gatorade Player of the Year. The 6-2 right hander led the Roughriders to a 33-11 record and a trip to the Class 4A semifinals last season. A threat both on the mound and at the plate, Swanda posted a .486 average with seven home runs, 61 RBIs and 43 runs scored. A first-team all-state selection on the mound, Swanda was 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 29 strikeouts over 34.2 innings as a junior.

Swanda is the highest-drafted Husker signee since Jakson Reetz in 2014, who was picked in the third round by Washington and then signed with the Nationals.

The 2017 MLB Draft concludes tomorrow with rounds 11-40. Coverage starts at 11 a.m. (CT) on MLB.com.