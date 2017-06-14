Breaking: House Majority Whip, others injured during shooting in Virginia

The Alexandria Police Department is responding to a shooting at a Virginia park. Members of Congress were at a baseball field, when a gunman opened fire. The congressmen were practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game, when a shooter fired more than 50 shots.

House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana, was shot during the attack. Reports say his injury is not life-threatening. At least five others, including a congressional aide, were also shot during the attack.

Representative Mo Brooks, R-Alabama, told CNN, "I was on deck about to hit batting practice on the third base side and I hear, 'Bam.' And I look around and behind third base ... I see a rifle. and I see a little bit of a body.

“At the same time I hear Steve Scalise over near second base scream," Brooks added. "He was shot."

Brooks said he took off his belt and he and another congressman applied a tourniquet to try to slow down the bleeding.

Brooks said a security detail shot back at the active shooter. Brooks estimated that 50 to 100 shots were fired.

The Alexandria Police Department says victims were being transported to local hospitals.

One suspect is in custody.

The FBI responded to the scene, which is about 7 miles from the White House.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer tweeted that President Trump is aware of the situation, and “Our thoughts and prayers are with all affected.”