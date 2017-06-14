Severe weather is once again impacting our state.

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

Areas North and West of Lincoln from Hastings to Columbus were hit the hardest Tuesday night with strong winds and large hail.



The storms started out in western Nebraska before pushing thru more populated areas as the day went on. For some people it was déjà vu because severe weather also impacted our state on Monday.



In the last 2 day our state has had 15 tornadoes with 1 injury being reported.



They all occurred in the pan handle.