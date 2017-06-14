Nebraska delegation to Washington respond to Virginia shooting

The Nebraska delegation to Washington are confirmed safe after the shooting in Virginia that wounded one congressman and injured four other people.

Rep. Don Bacon tweeted: "Thoughts & prayers are with my good friend @ SteveScalise & others injured today. Prayers for a quick recovery. The NE delegation is safe."

Other representatives chimed in. Representative Adrian Smith tweeting that he was "shaken" by the news. Sen. Deb Fischer and Sen. Ben Sasse are both confirmed safe as well.

Representative Jeff Fortenberry tweeted: "I'm shocked, I'm grieved, I'm numb about the shooting of my friend Steve Scalise."