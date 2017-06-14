LSO investigating credit card theft

Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating more than 100 cases of credit card theft.

Deputies arrested Juan Lopez, 49, and Angel Martinez–Coca, 31, Tuesday.

Officials say the deputies pulled the two over in a traffic stop near the NW 48th street exit on I–80.

During a search, deputies found 118 stolen credit cards that were re–swiped to steal information.

The Sheriff's Office is still investigating to see where the credit cards came from.

The two were arrested for criminal possession of financial transaction.