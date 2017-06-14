Man arrested for possession of meth and a stolen gun

Lincoln Police arrested Derek Spurlock, 29, for possession of meth and a stole fire arm.

It happened near South 9th and Hill Street, around 5:45 Tuesday night.

Police say they were called to the area on a suspicion of drug use.

After a search, police found more than 14 grams of meth and a stolen gun.

They did not say when the gun was reported stolen.

Police say Spurlock already had two active warrants out for him.

He has been cited with 5 different charges.