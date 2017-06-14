San Francisco Police respond to shooting at UPS facility - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

San Francisco Police respond to shooting at UPS facility

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom
San Francisco police responded to a shooting Wednesday at a UPS facility.

The shooting occurred at a UPS facility near 17th Street and San Bruno Avenue, ABC San Francisco affiliate KGO reported.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the shooting. Police asked people in the area to shelter in place.

