Meyers Tabbed as NCBWA Third-Team All-American

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Lincoln - After being taken in the 13th round of the MLB Draft on Wednesday afternoon, junior Jake Meyers also earned his second All-America award of the season as he was named a third-team All-American by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. Last week Meyers was also named a third-team All-American by Baseball America. Meyers was the third-team utility pick by both Baseball America and the NCBWA.

Meyers was drafted for the first time in his career on Wednesday when he was the 16th pick of the 13th round by the Houston Astros.

Meyers, an Omaha, Neb., native, helped the Huskers to their first Big Ten regular-season title in 2017 and a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. A versatile player, Meyers started 40 games in centerfield and 14 games on the mound during the 2017 campaign. He batted .297 with one home run, seven doubles, 16 RBIs and a team-leading 52 runs. Meyers also led the team in stolen bases with 20 in 22 attempts.

Meyers went 8-2 on the mound with a 3.42 ERA in team-high 84.1 innings this season. Meyers tied fellow junior Jake Hohensee for the lead in strikeouts with 57, while walking only nine batters. Meyers tossed a complete game shutout on March 12 against Western Carolina and was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week