Man accused of fatal beating in Grand Island

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) _ A man already in custody has been accused of killing another homeless man in Grand Island.

Police say 23-year-old Ahmed Said is charged with second-degree murder in the April 13 slaying of 41-year-old Abdulma Khamis. Police say Khamis was fatally struck with a blunt object April 13 and was found unresponsive a couple blocks west of Pier Park.

Said's attorney in an unrelated assault case didn't immediately respond to a message Wednesday from The Associated Press.