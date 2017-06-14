Nebraska commission sets another hearing for Keystone XL

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com



LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)

A state commission that will review a proposed route for the Keystone XL pipeline through Nebraska has set another public hearing to gather input.

The Nebraska Public Service Commission says it will hold the hearing at the Divots Conference Center in Norfolk on June 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Doors will open at 9 a.m.

Commissioners will accept comments on a first-come, first-served basis. Speakers will have three to five minutes to give their comments.

The commission has held similar public hearings in York and O'Neill and will hold a more formal hearing with legal arguments Aug. 7-11 in Lincoln.

The pipeline would transport oil from Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with an existing pipeline to Texas Gulf Coast refineries.