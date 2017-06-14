Residents cleaning up after storm strikes Columbus, eastern Nebraska

Residents are cleaning up after a powerful storm strikes eastern Nebraska.

With winds in excess of 75 miles an hour, Columbus was one of the hardest hit by last night's storm.

Downed trees litter the city, some falling harmlessly into yards while others hit cars and even fell onto houses.

City crews and private contractors have been at work since early Wednesday morning cleaning up the mess.

"Yeah, we've been busy," said Chad Rausch of Platte River Designs, as his crew trimmed parts of a tree that fell onto a roof.

"This is the third one so far, and we've got another 4-5 phone calls to get to yet today."

Marcella Hausak has lived in Columbus for nearly 50 years and says this storm was one of the biggest in memory.

"It's been a while since we've seen damages like this," Hausak said.

Others remember back to last year, when a similar storm walloped the city.

"We're kind of experiencing what we did last year," said Dan Eschliman, who owns a tree service and landscaping business.

"We had a horrible July 5th storm that rolled through Columbus and this is kind of a reminisce of that."

Power outages were reported all over the city, with officials working to restore power for some as of Wednesday afternoon.

Eschliman says maintaining your trees and trimming branches throughout the year can save you big money when storms like this roll through.

He says an average trim can range between $300 and $500.

"But then it's 3-10 times that much when you have to remove them and they land on a house" he said.



