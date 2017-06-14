Traffic signal retiming on the clock for Lincoln streets

Authorities have charged the mother of two children who were locked out of their south-central Nebraska home in 91-degree heat.More >>
A man and woman have been charged in connection with a boating accident that severely injured a girl at Lake Maloney in western Nebraska.More >>
House Majority Whip, Steve Scalise, a Republican from Louisiana, was shot during the attack.More >>
Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 Tickets. Please see the contest rules by going to www.klkntv.com and click on the Contest button. The entry form is not supported by mobile devices and some versions of Safari. Please use a desktop or laptop.More >>
Authorities say a state-required DNA test for a Nebraska prison inmate links him to four rapes reported more than 10 years ago in Omaha.More >>
It was a deadly weekend on Nebraska roads, with eight fatalities in five crashes spanning from Ogallala to Omaha.More >>
The turbine had been standing just southwest of Diller.More >>
The shooting occurred at a UPS facility near 17th Street and San Bruno Avenue.More >>
Spectrum, the company that absorbed Time Warner just last year, is going completely digital.More >>
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is suing a Nebraska bank it says violated federal law by paying a woman less than it paid a man for the same work.More >>
