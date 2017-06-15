Sheriff's office investigates string of thefts from cars in Wave - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sheriff's office investigates string of thefts from cars in Waverly

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is investigating a string of thefts from vehicles that happened in Waverly between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

They say the thefts happened in the area of Cavalier and N 140th. They say 14 vehicles were broken into. Stolen items include wallets, cash, and one set of golf clubs worth $1500. They encourage people in the area to lock their cars, and submit any helpful surveillance video. 

