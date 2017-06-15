Woman assaulted; robbed near 27th and Vine - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Woman assaulted; robbed near 27th and Vine

Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened Tuesday near Vine and N 27th street. 

Police say an unknown woman got in an argument with a 33-year-old woman; during the fight that ensued, the suspect grabbed the victim by the hair and hit her 15 times, then got away with $13.

