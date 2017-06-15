Lincoln throwing birthday bash to celebrate state's 150th

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Lincoln will be throwing a big party this fall, a spectacular finish to the state's 150th birthday celebration.

The City Council this week agreed to use $25,000 from contingency funds to pay for the party, which will take place on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's homecoming weekend, Sept. 22-23.

Jeff Searcy, who leads Friends of the Nebraska 150 Foundation, says the weekend events will highlight the renovated Centennial Mall. On Sept. 22 the new fountains in the four courtyards will be dedicated, followed by fireworks and a light show.

Search told city leaders in an email that, ``Simply put, this two-day Sesquicentennial Spectacular will be the Grand Finale and exclamation point celebrating the 150th Statehood anniversary in 2017!''

