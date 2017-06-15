National Weather Service confirms EF-2 Sioux County tornado - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

National Weather Service confirms EF-2 Sioux County tornado

National Weather Service confirms EF-2 Sioux County tornado

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) _ The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado churned into western Nebraska from Wyoming, killing horses, injuring two people and damaging buildings before dissipating.

The service said Wednesday evening that the twister formed around 5:10 p.m. Monday about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Torrington, Wyoming, and ended 52 minutes later about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south-southwest of Harrison, Nebraska. It packed winds ranging from 111 to 135 mph (179 to 217 kph).

It killed and injured horses and injured one person while damaging a ranch north of Torrington and injured one person while damaging a homestead 13 miles southwest of Harrison.        

The service says it's still reviewing survey team findings and other information about tornadoes reported to have struck Bayard (behrd) and Alliance in Nebraska.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.