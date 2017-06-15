National Weather Service confirms EF-2 Sioux County tornado

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

HARRISON, Neb. (AP) _ The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-2 tornado churned into western Nebraska from Wyoming, killing horses, injuring two people and damaging buildings before dissipating.

The service said Wednesday evening that the twister formed around 5:10 p.m. Monday about 15 miles (25 kilometers) north of Torrington, Wyoming, and ended 52 minutes later about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south-southwest of Harrison, Nebraska. It packed winds ranging from 111 to 135 mph (179 to 217 kph).

It killed and injured horses and injured one person while damaging a ranch north of Torrington and injured one person while damaging a homestead 13 miles southwest of Harrison.

The service says it's still reviewing survey team findings and other information about tornadoes reported to have struck Bayard (behrd) and Alliance in Nebraska.