Nebraska senator: Lawmakers should get gun training

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A Nebraska state senator says special training should be available to lawmakers and staffers who want to carry concealed weapons outside the state Capitol.

That Army veteran and Republican Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon says he intends to propose a bill next year that would provide armed-defense training for legislative employees and state senators.

The decision was prompted by Wednesday's shooting at a GOP congressional baseball practice near Washington, D.C. Brewer said that without Majority Whip Steve Scalise's security detail, the shooter could have killed everyone on the field ``and they could have done nothing but run.''

The lawmaker says that Capitol security protects lawmakers in the building, but the state can't afford security details as lawmakers travel in their districts.