Student sues university, saying he was unfairly banned

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accused of assault says in a lawsuit that he's been unfairly banned from the campus.

Court records say Jeremiah Perkins, of Beaver City, was arrested after the off-campus incident. In his lawsuit he says he was assaulted by one or more university students. Police say Perkins assaulted his girlfriend and a man who intervened.

Perkins is charged with felony assault and terroristic threats. His attorney didn't immediately return a message Thursday.

Perkins alleges the university violated his rights because he had no opportunity for a hearing after he was banned April 15. His federal lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and a judgment that would prevent the university from enforcing its ban.

A university spokesman has declined to comment.