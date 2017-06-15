Portion of 70th street to reopen Friday

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The north and southbound lanes of the 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection will reopen Friday, June 16, over a month ahead of schedule. East and westbound lanes will remain closed. The intersection has been closed since February 2 for paving.

The closure is part of the Yankee Hill Road paving project from 70th Street to Highway 2. Lane closures in that area will continue through August 2017. The project includes paving Yankee Hill Road and building roundabouts at quarter-mile, half-mile and mile intersections.

The Public Works and Utilities Department appreciates the public’s patience during this project.

For more information on the project, visit Lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: Yankee Hill).