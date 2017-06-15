Bankers don't expect much economic growth in rural areas - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Bankers don't expect much economic growth in rural areas

OMAHA, Neb. (AP)

        Bankers continue to expect little economic growth in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states because of weak commodity prices.
        The overall economic index for the region slipped to the neutral score of 50 in June from May's 50.1.
        Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says grain prices remain below the breakeven point for most farmers, but commodity prices have stabilized and improved a bit.
        Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.

