Two new fire trucks arrive to Lincoln

Lincoln Fire and Rescue got a special delivery Thursday morning.

Firefighters waited for the arrival of two new trucks.

They're the first of five vehicles soon coming LFR

This was the first day workers, family members and passer bys got to check them out.

"We’re excited to see some equipment. It's a great day to see some much needed fire trucks come to the city of Lincoln,” LFR Logistics Division Chief Kendall Warnock said.

The trucks come at a critical time.

The department is struggling to up keep its aging fleet.

The average age is 18 years old.

It has been more than 20 years since LFR bought a brand new ladder truck.

Firefighters said some of the vehicles don't start or have failing equipment.

"When these don't start or we have a delayed response that could be someone's family that's a dire need of our help and we can't get to them,” Warnock said.

The two trucks were customized by LFR.

They have an additional 30 feet of ladder, which can reach up to 10 stories.

They also have upgraded safety features like air bags and place to secure things like EMS tools.

The department said there are nine old vehicles that need to be addressed and swapped.

"So, there's a little bit of chess game. Where we move pieces around, so that the vehicles that oldest and most tired will get sent out,” Lincoln Fire and Rescue Chief Micheal Despain said.

The trucks are more than $770,000 each.

Officials said that was a good buy because they often go for more than a million.

They won't be out on the street until a month from now when they're fully equipped.

There are three engines coming this fall.

LFR said it's working with city leaders to discuss ways to keep the fleet updated.