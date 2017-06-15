TobyMac concert moving to PBA - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

TobyMac concert moving to PBA

TOBYMAC AND CROWDER CONCERT MOVING TO
PINNACLE BANK ARENA JUNE 16

(Lincoln, NE) -The TobyMac and Crowder concert slated for Pinewood Bowl Theater on Friday, June 16th has been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena because of impending inclement weather.

The decision to move the show was announced today by SMG Lincoln, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, promoter Mammoth, Echo Ministries, and TobyMac. "Our main interest is the safety of the fans," said SMG Lincoln General Manager Tom Lorenz. Forecasts for Friday evening call for rain and thunderstorms.

TobyMac tickets previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The show will begin at 8:00 p.m. as originally scheduled.

The move to Pinnacle Bank Arena has opened up more tickets for the concert. Those tickets will be on sale at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office and at Ticketmaster. “We’re increasing the number of seats by going to Pinnacle Bank Arena,” Lorenz said.

WHAT: TobyMac & Crowder
WHEN: Friday, June 16, 2017
SHOW TIME: 8:00 p.m. / Doors 7:00 p.m.
RESERVED ADMISSION: $97 Front Row, $72, $43, $33 (Subject to applicable fees)
NEW VENUE: Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska

MORE INFORMATION: 
www.pinewoodbowltheater.com

Tickets can be purchased at the Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 1.800.745.3000.

