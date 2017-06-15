Sen. Fischer talks about security

Events like the shooting in Virginia raise concerns for the safety of our leaders.



Senator Deb Fischer says security in Washington is much more visible after Wednesday's attack. She says the city is packed with visitors this time of year, which can make something like a simple walk from her office to the capital more difficult for security.

"Being out in public, especially in times of polarization that we see nowadays, there's a certain degree of tension that's involved there, but I'm going to continue what I've always done, and that's to meet with Nebraskans all across the state," says Fischer.

Senator Fischer says she's been asked if she's worried when she holds public events like town halls. She tells us absolutely not, and that she will be holding a listening session in Omaha Friday.