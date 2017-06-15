Lincoln couple close to visiting all 3,146 U.S. counties

Lincoln residents David and Shirley Montgomery met 38 years ago on a blind date.

"Even before he asked me to marry him, I booked the honeymoon," said Shirley.

Two years later, David popped the question and for the past 36 years the two have been together - mostly in a car.

"We started out in a blue Plymouth Station Wagon," David said.

The 'started out' refers the quest the two have been on ever since tying the knot - to travel to each of the 3,146 counties in the United States.

Two kids and over 150,000 miles later, they have less than 50 counties still to see.

They plan on visiting them all later this summer, on a trip that will take them through Montana, Idaho, Washington and Oregon.

Both David and Shirley had a passion for traveling before they met.

David started keeping track of his travels in a log, and now the couple has several maps and booklets which they update after every trip.

That attention to detail is the result of a hard learned lesson.

"We missed Huntington County, Pennsylvania by maybe 100 feet," said Shirley.

"The map was just a little bit off," David added.

David worked for the Nebraska State Health Department for 39 years, and Shirley worked as a teacher for 35.

So close to reaching their goal, the couple says they have no plans on pumping the brakes on their travels.

"After this trip, now where can we go back?" said David.

"What was so enjoyable that now we can do it again?"

After visiting each county, they plan to travel abroad - although they say visiting every country is out of the question.