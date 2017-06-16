Sen. Deb Fischer holds listening session in Omaha - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) is holding a listening session in Omaha on Friday, June 16, 2017, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This session offers local Nebraskans a forum to share their views and speak directly with Senator Fischer about their questions or concerns.

It's happening at the Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, near 32nd and Sorensen Pkwy. 

We have a reporter there, and will keep you updated.

