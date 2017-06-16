Pop Star Lorde coming to Lincoln - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Pop Star Lorde coming to Lincoln

Grammy Award winning Artist Lorde is coming to Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena Mar. 24th.  It's part of the New Zealand singer's "Melodrama World Tour." Lorde is best know for her hit songs "Royals, Team and Tennis Court."   To get more information about her tour and ticket information, go to: https://lorde.co.nz/melodrama-tour

