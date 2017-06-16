Arrest made in pursuit

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Multiple agencies worked together in an early morning pursuit.

Lincoln Police were the first to respond around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning.

Officers tried to pull over James Sisneroz, 37, for towing a trailer without plates near 37th and Holdrege Streets.

Sisneroz didn't stop and the pursuit started.

The Nebraska State Patrol and the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office assisted with the pursuit.

After about 45 minutes, Sisneroz was stopped in Otto County.

Officials say they found a pipe with suspected meth on it.

Sisneroz was arrested for possession and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.