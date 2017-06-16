NSP Investigating Dog Shooting

Multiple agencies worked together in an early morning pursuit.More >>
Multiple agencies worked together in an early morning pursuit.More >>
Lincoln residents David and Shirley Montgomery met 38 years ago on a blind date.More >>
Lincoln residents David and Shirley Montgomery met 38 years ago on a blind date.More >>
On Thursday evening, June 15th, at about 6 p.m. a deputy of the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of 8th and 'N' Streets in Auburn for a complaint of a reckless driver.More >>
On Thursday evening, June 15th, at about 6 p.m. a deputy of the Nemaha County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to the area of 8th and 'N' Streets in Auburn for a complaint of a reckless driver.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue got a special delivery Thursday morning. Firefighters waited for the arrival of two new trucks. They're the first of five vehicles soon coming LFR This was the first day workers, family members and passer bys got to check them out.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue got a special delivery Thursday morning. Firefighters waited for the arrival of two new trucks. They're the first of five vehicles soon coming LFR This was the first day workers, family members and passer bys got to check them out.More >>
The concert venue has been changed due to impending inclement weather.More >>
The concert venue has been changed due to impending inclement weather.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened Tuesday near Vine and N 27th street.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating an assault and robbery that happened Tuesday near Vine and N 27th street.More >>
Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Pick 5 Tickets. Please see the contest rules by going to www.klkntv.com and click on the Contest button. The entry form is not supported by mobile devices and some versions of Safari. Please use a desktop or laptop.More >>
Here's your chance to escape the hot Nebraska summers and cool down in your own 24 foot above ground Dough Boy pool from Supreme Spa and Pool and win $88 in vouchers to exchange for Nebraska Lottery Instant Scratch Off Tickets. Enter for a chance to win.More >>
Co–owner of Lulu's Lunchery, Karen Lamb said owning a restaurant is about more than simply filling the stomach.More >>
Co–owner of Lulu's Lunchery, Karen Lamb said owning a restaurant is about more than simply filling the stomach.More >>
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accused of assault says in a lawsuit that he's been unfairly banned from the campus.More >>
A University of Nebraska-Lincoln student accused of assault says in a lawsuit that he's been unfairly banned from the campus.More >>
The north and southbound lanes of the 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection will reopen Friday, June 16, over a month ahead of schedule.More >>
The north and southbound lanes of the 70th Street and Yankee Hill Road intersection will reopen Friday, June 16, over a month ahead of schedule.More >>
Hot and humid today with a few evening storms possible, some severe...More >>
Hot and humid today with a few evening storms possible, some severe...More >>