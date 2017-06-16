Creighton University president says 66 nonteaching jobs cut

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Creighton University's president says the school has cut 66 nonteaching jobs and frozen top administrators' salaries.

The Rev. Daniel Hendrickson said in a letter Thursday to the campus community that half of the positions eliminated were vacant.

The people who have lost their jobs have been notified. Hendrickson says Creighton is providing generous severance packages, paid benefits and support services.

The cutbacks amount to about 5 percent of the nonfaculty workforce, leaving that workforce at about 1,320.

Hendrickson says the cutbacks ``are an essential component of maintaining affordability and access for future prospective students.'' Last month, in announcing the pending cuts, Hendrickson said Creighton had to reduce expenses to ensure its long-term stability.

