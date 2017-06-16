Weather service confirms 2 more western Nebraska tornadoes

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

BAYARD, Neb. (AP) _ The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes that touched down in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday.

The service said Thursday that an EF-1 twister carrying winds up to 110 mph (179 kph) struck the east side of Bayard (behrd) just before 7:15 p.m., damaging the roof of a nursing home. The tornado lifted six minutes later.

The second tornado touched down around 7:20 p.m. 4 miles (7 kilometers) north-northwest of Baird and rampaged northeast before dissipating at 8:25 p.m., 8 miles (13 kilometers) east-southeast of Alliance. It damaged a farmhouse and other farm buildings and equipment. It was rated EF-2, packing winds up to

No injuries have been reported.

An EF-2 twister that lifted south-southwest of Harrison on Monday was reported confirmed on Wednesday.