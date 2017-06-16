Medica to offer individual ACA health plans in Nebraska

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ At least one health insurer plans to sell individual policies in Nebraska next year that meet Affordable Care Act standards.

Medica Health announced Thursday that it expects to file a rate request next week for statewide insurance for 2018 with the Nebraska Department of Insurance.

The decision affects nearly 100,000 people who had individual policies in Nebraska this year. Medica currently insures about 36,000 people in the state.

The insurance company would likely be the only one offering individual policies in Nebraska that are compliant with the federal health care law's rules requiring maternity, routine checkups, hospital stays and a variety of other coverages.

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Nebraska and Aetna Health announced two weeks ago they would drop their Affordable Care Act-compliant plans for 2018.