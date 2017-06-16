Woman accused of theft from Gosper County employer

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

ELWOOD, Neb. (AP) _ A woman has been accused of stealing from her employer in southern Nebraska.

Court records say 48-year-old Sandra Flint, who lives in Smithfield, is charged with two felony counts of theft. Court records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for her.

Court records say she faked making payments to Lofquist Welding for a van she'd purchased from the Elwood business. The records also say she withdrew nearly $5,000 in cash from Lofquist's bank account and deposited nearly $2,800 in her account on corresponding dates.

She worked for Lofquist as bookkeeper and office manager from September 2015 through Feb. 20 this year.