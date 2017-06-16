Board approves Nebraska state college tuition increase - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Board approves Nebraska state college tuition increase

Board approves Nebraska state college tuition increase

Posted: Updated:

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Tuition will be going up this fall at Chadron, Peru and Wayne state colleges in Nebraska.

The system's board of trustees Friday approved raising the tuition rate $12 an hour, making the undergraduate resident rate $172 per credit hour at each college.

The system had requested $54.9 million in state support for the coming year, $2.8 million more than the $52.1 million finally approved. Officials say closing the gap meant raising tuition and cutting some expenses.

The system serves more than 9,000 students. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.