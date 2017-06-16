Board approves Nebraska state college tuition increase

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Tuition will be going up this fall at Chadron, Peru and Wayne state colleges in Nebraska.

The system's board of trustees Friday approved raising the tuition rate $12 an hour, making the undergraduate resident rate $172 per credit hour at each college.

The system had requested $54.9 million in state support for the coming year, $2.8 million more than the $52.1 million finally approved. Officials say closing the gap meant raising tuition and cutting some expenses.

The system serves more than 9,000 students.