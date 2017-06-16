Girl pulled from pool after reports of drowning - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Girl pulled from pool after reports of drowning

Crews rushed to Ballard Pool near North 66th and Havelock after reports that a 7-year-old girl was drowning.

Officials say she was found at the bottom of the pool.

Once on scene, paramedics performed CPR on the girl and later transported her to the hospital.

The pool was temporarily closed.

The girl's current condition is unknown, but officials say she was alive and breathing when she was transported.
 

