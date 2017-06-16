Matt Talbot calling on community for help

"It's just a nice place to be because you can't find a place, rarely find a place, that offers free food, especially when you don't have much food stamps like my family," Raymond Strozier, uses Matt Talbot Kitchen, said.

Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach offers food and basic necessities to people in need.

During the summer months, those supplies run low, but the demand rises.

"We obviously see an increase in the summer months due to school being out and different activities taking place," Sheri Verkamp, Matt Talbot Kitchen, said.

They’re asking for your help to fill the gap in their pantry.

Without supplies, families like Raymond’s struggle.

"They help a lot," Strozier, said.

The organization is looking for non–perishable food and summer items.

They’re short on things such as: backpacks, baseball caps, bug spray, shoes and hygiene products.

Without the communities support, the kitchen says they wouldn't be able to provide the resources they do.

"It keeps people away from the elements,” Verkamp, said. “Guests that come into Matt Talbot really use this as a respite for heat and for their basic needs and for food."

"I just want to say thank you very much to all the vendors and volunteers who come out and help the poor and people who don't have food to eat,” Strozier, said” “Keep the job up; me and my family appreciate it.

Donations can be brought directly to the community kitchen and outreach center at 2121 n. 27th street.

to learn more about Matt Talbot Kitchen please visit mtko.org. for more information about holding a drive at your workplace, please contact Victoria young at victoria.young@mtko.org or 402-477-4116.