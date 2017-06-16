Western Nebraska residents using SNAP can get food replaced

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Residents in four western Nebraska counties who rely on food stamp benefits can apply to replace food that was lost because of electrical outages caused by recent storms.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that the offer extends to people who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits in Morrill, Box Butte, Scotts Bluff and Banner counties.

Recipients whose food was spoiled because they lost electricity for four hours or more on June 12 can apply. They must contact the department within 10 days, or by June 23. They can call ACCESSNebraska at 800-383-4278 or visit a local department office.

Once a recipient's address is verified, it could take up to four working days for clients to receive their replacement benefits.