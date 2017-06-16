Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The University Of Nebraska at Lincoln is hosting a walk for a good cause on Saturday.

June is Aphasia awareness month. This is the 3rd Annual Aphasia Awareness Walk put on by the university.

Aphasia is a disorder of understanding and using symbols, most evident in difficulty using or understanding language. Symbols can include words, letters, numbers, signs and more. Aphasia is caused by damage to the brain, often as a result of a stroke.

Proceeds raised from the walk will go to the Aphasia Community Partners Program.

Where: Barkley Memorial Center, East Campus (walk on East Campus Loop)

When: 9:00 a.m. - Saturday, June 17, 2017

Cost:

Seniors: $20

Students: $25

Other Community Members: $30

For more information about the event, click on the link below:

http://cehs.unl.edu/secd/aphasia-awareness-walk/