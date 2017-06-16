Celebrate Lincoln Kicks-Off

Celebrate Lincoln is going strong in its seventh year, back in the downtown area again this year.

People filled into Centennial Mall and N Streets Friday evening to enjoy live music, food, beverages and fun.

"I think that artists, you know, really enjoy, coming to Lincoln. It's a music town, people love their music and they come out in the thousands to support it," said, John Lefler Jr., a DJ at B-107.3.

Officials say they expect over 10,000 people for the Summer festival, that runs through Saturday.

All costs for the event are covered by tickets sales, which are $15 a piece.

Country singer Chase Rice headlined Friday's lineup, some fans following him all the way from Grand Rapids, Mich.

Kristina Adcock a fan of Rice's from Grand Rapids said, "He's still in-touch with this fans. He hasn't lost that connection, like some of the bigger artists have. We always go backstage and hangout with em'."

Those who helped put on the event, say the low ticket prices and entertainment are to give thanks to the people of Lincoln.