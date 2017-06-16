Strong winds blow semis off interstate and cause downed power lines

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today. Strong winds and hail caused the most damage. Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln. There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line. There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lincoln possibly from lightning but it's not know how bad the damage is at this time. There are scattered power outages throughout the area. Lincoln Electric System reported 1800 outages in Lincoln, about 1000 of those were 21st and 33rd and Vine to J streets. Call 1-888-365-2412 to report a power outage. The Celebrate Lincoln Festival had to be canceled along with the Chase Rice concert. Organizers say the concert won't be repeated tomorrow and organizers will allow tickets holders to attend Saturday Night's concert. Large hail was also reported in the area. Serious damage to homes was reported in the Omaha Metro area and 75,000 people lost power. There are also damage reports from Norfolk to Columbus to areas south of Lincoln near Wymore and Beatrice. There were reports of 100 mph winds with these storms. There was a report of a water rescue in a drainage ditch near 27th and Capital Parkway but LPD said no one was seriously injured.