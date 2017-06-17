Nebraska Emergency Management reports widespread damage from storms

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska.

Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska

Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response

The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency managers following wide-spread reports of damage following severe weather in eastern Nebraska.

Reports from local emergency managers in affected areas include:

Cass County:

Plattsmouth: Sandy Weyers, Cass County emergency manager reports roads are impassable because of major tree damage and downed power lines. There have been some structures destroyed. There have been injuries reported. A shelter was set up at the high school. Officials are completing a quadrant sweep through town looking for injured individuals and additional damage.

Louisville: is heavily damaged and without power.

Weeping Water: is also without power.

Gage County

Beatrice: Tim Stutzman, Gage County emergency management director reported that Beatrice was hit pretty hard with the worst damage in the west part of town south of the river. Half the town is without power.

Clatonia: has tree damage and power lines down.

Homestead National Monument: power outages reported.

Wymore: high winds were reported causing tree damage throughout the county. A camper was tipped over at Big Indian Lake.

Omaha: Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) reported more than 60,000 people were without power at about 10 p.m.

Lincoln/Lancaster County:

County emergency operation center was open throughout the night. No significant damage and no major injuries were reported. A couple of semis were overturned on the highway near the airport. Lincoln Electric reports approximately 1,200 residents without power.

Dodge and Washington County:

Severe thunderstorms and hail in Region 5/6 caused power outages in Nickerson and Arlington. OPPD notified that tree debris is blocking village and city streets. Damage to cars from tree debris and hail was also reported.

Nemaha County Renee Critser Nemaha County emergency management director reports some wind damage and playground equipment damage.

Jefferson County Emergency Management Director John McKee reported baseball sized hail fell in Reynolds. Highway 41 east of Wilber is closed. Highway 4 is closed. Wilber was impacted by straight line winds and numerous power outages. Western reported a fire possibly due to lightning strike.

Sarpy County suffered damage throughout the county. The county emergency operations center is operational and Nebraska Department of Roads crews is handling traffic control. Damage includes:

Power Outages were reported across the entire county and region.

Harlan Lewis road has as many as 24 power poles down with a motorist trapped inside a vehicle.

Widespread tree damage

Structural damage in all communities is expected

Normandy Hills took extensive damage

Hyda Hills suffered potential tornadic winds

The National Weather Service will tour affected areas tomorrow.

911 system is down and the center has deployed dispatchers to the backup center

Hwy 370 is closed due to major power lines down between 108th and 114th streets. A powerline is reported on a vehicle in the area.

The landfill is without power affecting the transfer station operations •

Will be surveying the communities tomorrow and deploying volunteers where needed

Otoe County: The Otoe County Sheriff's Office reported very little damage in Nebraska City and the county sent resources to assist in Cass County.