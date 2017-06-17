Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 7 - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Update: Police, Fire and Military presence raises concern near 70th and O streets

One person has been arrested in an incident at 70th and P streets Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln Police say Marc Longsine, 28, was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to deliver, as well as possession of a destructive device, which is a felony charge.

The drugs in question have not been released, per an ongoing investigation. Lincoln Police say there was a medical incident at the home they searched on Friday that is related to the incident.

Several law enforcement crews are still on scene.

UPDATE:  The Lincoln Police Department did tell Channel 8 Eyewitness News that this was part of an ongoing drug investigation but wouldn't release any further details. 

The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house.  Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area.   We'll bring you more information as soon as it becomes available. 

