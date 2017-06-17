Homes in Omaha Metro suffer serious damage from storms - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Homes in Omaha Metro suffer serious damage from storms

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Residents in parts of eastern Nebraska and western Iowa are cleaning up after severe thunderstorms _ some producing hurricane-force winds _ shattered homes, tore down trees and left thousands without power.
        The National Weather Service in Valley, just west of Omaha, says storms blasted Omaha and surrounding areas with heavy rain, hail and winds reaching nearly 90 mph. The service has not confirmed any tornadoes, but has sent teams to northeastern Nebraska and Bellevue, just south of Omaha, where the most damage has been reported. No injuries have been reported.
        Some homes in Bellevue were torn apart, and Offutt Air Force Base just south of the city has requested that only essential personnel report to the base Saturday as crews work to clean up damaged homes and downed trees.

