Several area state parks suffer storm damage

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The following is a press release:

State parks and recreation areas sustain storm damage

LINCOLN, Neb. — Strong storms Friday evening caused damage at state parks and recreation areas in Dodge, Lancaster, Cass, Saunders and Sarpy counties, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

High winds and heavy rain caused damage to trees, as well as power outages and minor damage to structures at virtually all state parks and recreation areas from Fremont, south to Lincoln and Omaha.

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission crews were working to clean up fallen trees and other property damage on Saturday, and power providers were working to restore electricity. Prior to and during Friday evening’s storm, Game and Parks employees notified park visitors and helped direct them to safety. No serious injuries were reported.

Those planning to visit a state park or recreation area in any of the affected counties on Saturday are encouraged to call the park beforehand to check whether power has been restored. Parks staff anticipate that parks will be running as usual by Sunday in time for all Father’s Day activities.