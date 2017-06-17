Several area state parks suffer storm damage

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today. Strong winds and hail caused the most damage. Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln. There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line. There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...More >>
Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography.More >>
Officials say the girl was found at the bottom of the pool.More >>
Chase Rice concert for Celebrate Lincoln has been canceled due to severe weather.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The Lincoln Police and Fire Departments have been parked in front of home three blocks north of 70th and O since last night according to witnesses. They also saw a bomb squad and health department employees at the house. Although neighbors are concerned, very little information has been released by police. One police officer did say neighbors wouldn't have to evacuate area. We'll bring you more information as soon a...More >>
The National Weather Service has confirmed two more tornadoes that touched down in the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday.More >>
Celebrate Lincoln is going strong in its seventh year, back in the downtown area again this year. People filled into Centennial Mall and N Streets Friday evening to enjoy live music, food, beverages and fun. "I think that artists, you know, really enjoy, coming to Lincoln. It's a music town, people love their music and they come out in the thousands to support it," said, John Lefler Jr., a DJ at B-107.3. Officials say theyexpect over 10,000 people for the Summer festival,...More >>
Nebraska's first college is celebrating its 150th birthday.More >>
