Several area state parks suffer storm damage - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Several area state parks suffer storm damage

Posted:

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News
8@klkntv.com

The following is a press release:

State parks and recreation areas sustain storm damage

LINCOLN, Neb. — Strong storms Friday evening caused damage at state parks and recreation areas in Dodge, Lancaster, Cass, Saunders and Sarpy counties, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. 

High winds and heavy rain caused damage to trees, as well as power outages and minor damage to structures at virtually all state parks and recreation areas from Fremont, south to Lincoln and Omaha. 

Nebraska Game and Parks Commission crews were working to clean up fallen trees and other property damage on Saturday, and power providers were working to restore electricity. Prior to and during Friday evening’s storm, Game and Parks employees notified park visitors and helped direct them to safety. No serious injuries were reported. 

Those planning to visit a state park or recreation area in any of the affected counties on Saturday are encouraged to call the park beforehand to check whether power has been restored. Parks staff anticipate that parks will be running as usual by Sunday in time for all Father’s Day activities. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Strong winds blow semis off interstate and cause downed power lines

    Strong winds blow semis off interstate and cause downed power lines

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today.   Strong winds and hail caused the most damage.  Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln.   There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line.  There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Severe storms swept across Eastern Nebraska today.   Strong winds and hail caused the most damage.  Tree damage is reported in Lincoln's Airpark area. Strong winds caused semis and other vehicles to be blown off of the Interstate in north Lincoln.   There are numerous reports of downed power lines so call 9-1-1 if you see a downed power line.  There are have been scanner reports of structure fires in Lin...

    More >>

  • Nebraska Emergency Management reports widespread damage from storms

    Nebraska Emergency Management reports widespread damage from storms

    Belmont-Sheila Shada's photoBelmont-Sheila Shada's photo

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com  The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...

    More >>

    POSTED BY:  Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com  The following is a news release issued early this morning from Nebraska Emergency Management describing damage throughout Eastern Nebraska. Storm Damage Reported Across Eastern Nebraska Stay Out of Affected Communities for Life Safety and Emergency Response The State Emergency Operations Center at Nebraska Emergency Management Agency is partially activated and working with other state agencies and local emergency manage...

    More >>

  • Lincoln man sentenced for possessing child pornography

    Lincoln man sentenced for possessing child pornography

    Lincoln man sentenced for possessing child pornography

    Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography. 

    More >>

    Acting United States Attorney Robert C. Stuart announced that United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Christopher Rueter, 46, of Lincoln, Nebraska, to 57 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession of child pornography. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.