More than 1,000 NPPD customers still without power

Beatrice, Nebraska – As of 1:30 p.m., Norris Public Power District has fewer than 1,200 customers without power and has restored power to 1,800 customers since outages began last night. Customers lost power due to significant damage to poles and power lines as a result of severe thunderstorms that passed through the area.

Linemen from South Central Public Power District, Perennial Public Power District, Polk County Rural Public Power District, Butler Public Power District and Cornhusker Public Power District are assisting Norris Public Power District crews in restoring power to customers. Norris suffered damage to 80 subtransmission poles which are responsible for the current outages in the Blue Springs, Clatonia, Hoag, Liberty, Odell and Wymore areas.

Norris appreciates the understanding and patience of its customers throughout the power restoration process. An up-to-date outage map is available by following a link that is available on the Norris website at www.norrisppd.com. Outage updates are available throughout the restoration process on our Twitter page, NorrisPPD.

Norris Public Power District reminds customers to assume that downed power lines are energized and to call Norris at 1-800-858-4707, if they notice a downed power line. Norris Public Power District provides electric service to over 24,000 customers in Gage, Jefferson, Lancaster, Saline, Seward and Thayer Counties in southeastern Nebraska.